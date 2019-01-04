Hurstpierpoint Community Hub expected to open next month, says council

Residents had a chance to see how work is progressing on the new Hurstpierpoint Community Hub, Mid Sussex District Council said.

The former ex serviceman’s club at Court Bushes Recreation Ground has been empty since December 2017, and later that month a serious fire destroyed the interior of the building.

The new Hurstpierpoint Community Hub is expected to open next month. Contractors on site. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council

The district council has been working with Hurstpierpoint Parish Council and community groups to bring it back into use as a community facility.

The district council has now said that work is ‘progressing well’ and that the community hub is expected to be ready to use next month (February).

Councillor Colin Trumble, Mid Sussex District Council member for Hurstpierpoint and Downs, said: “Since November 2017, we’ve been working hard to bring this community centre back to life, and today we’re looking at the progress we’ve made and what progress we have made, it’s nearly there.

“And in fact we’re hoping by the middle of February, it will be ready to use, with an opening probably some time around Easter.

“So great work has been done by Mid Sussex District Council, working closely with the parish and other community groups, and there’s lots of interest already in how this is going to be used for the benefit of the community. And we’re all looking forward to that happening.”

