Hurstpierpoint man disqualified from driving for 12 months

A Hurstpierpoint man has been disqualified from driving for 12 months, police have said.

William Fletcher, 49, a shop manager, of College Lane, Hurstpierpoint, was arrested in Amberley Road, Storrington, on December 5, last year and was charged with driving with 41mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, police said.

He appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 29, and was also ordered to pay a £157 fine, £300 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

Or they can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.