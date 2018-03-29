‘Important milestone’ as District Plan is adopted

The adoption of Mid Sussex’s local plan is an ‘important milestone’ and will ‘protect the character of the district whilst delivering jobs, homes, economic growth and infrastructure needed’.

These were the words of district councillors who expressed their delight after confirming the council had agreed on adopting the District Plan.

This is an important milestone. The District Plan will guide development across our area, supporting sustainable growth and jobs whilst also protecting the unique character of Mid Sussex. Councillor Garry Wall, leader of Mid Sussex District Council

The plan was found to be sound by planning inspector Jonathan Bore on March 13.

The council met last night to consider whether it wished to adopt the plan.

Councillor Garry Wall, leader of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “This is an important milestone. The District Plan will guide development across our area, supporting sustainable growth and jobs whilst also protecting the unique character of Mid Sussex.

“With an approved District Plan in place and a five-year rolling housing supply, we have much greater control over how the district develops and we are significantly less vulnerable to developers pursuing speculative developments.

“The plan will help to provide the affordable homes and the essential infrastructure that is required for Mid Sussex to grow in a sustainable way.

“There is clearly a need for more housing throughout the country and Mid Sussex is no exception.

“The plan will help to ensure that much needed housing is delivered whilst protecting the unique characteristics of Mid Sussex.”

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards said he was ‘delighted’ about the result: “I’m delighted that the District Plan has been adopted. It will protect the character of the district whilst delivering the jobs, homes, economic growth and infrastructure needed.

“It’s been a long process with a 20-month public examination, but the area now has an adopted plan and a five-year housing land supply.

“In my speech I challenged developers to deliver on their promises – they have spent the entire process arguing for higher housing numbers and now they need to end the land banking and respect the plan and local people.”

Inspector Mr Bore decided that a target of 876 homes per year between now and 2024 is deliverable and will help to meet the significant local need for new housing in the district. Of that 30 per cent will be affordable homes.

Councillor Andrew MacNaughton, cabinet member for Housing and Planning, added: “I am delighted that our plan was found sound and that the council was able to formally adopt it. Getting a local plan is a long and complex process. It is technically difficult and theplan has been subject to intense scrutiny from the development sector which challenged the council throughout the 16-month examination process. It felt a little like David and Goliath at times.”