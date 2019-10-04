In pictures: Burst water main closes Burgess Hill road

South East Water confirmed its engineers were on site 'working hard to fix the main as soon as possible'. A spokesman said customers in the are may be experiencing no water or low water pressure. "We would like to apologise for any convenience caused," added the spokesman. A spokesman for Burgess Hill Town Council said: "There is a burst water main on Leylands Road, at the junction with Mill Road. It is being repaired but at the moment Leylands Road is closed around the junction with no access into or out of Mill Road. An update will be posted once it is re-opened.

