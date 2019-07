Pictures by photographer Eddie Howland show flooding at Muster Green and The Broadway. The unsettled weather will continue through the start of the weekend, the Met Office has said. However, it will turn more settled from tomorrow (Sunday, July 21), a spokesman said, with some hot weather in store for next week. Temperatures potentially may reach heatwave thresholds, the spokesman added.

Flooding in Haywards Heath last night (July 19) Eddie Howland freelance Buy a Photo

Flooding in Haywards Heath last night (July 19) Eddie Howland freelance Buy a Photo

Flooding in Haywards Heath last night (July 19) Eddie Howland freelance Buy a Photo

Flooding in Haywards Heath last night (July 19) Eddie Howland freelance Buy a Photo

View more