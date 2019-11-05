Inside the 700-year-old Angmering manor house which has sold for more than £2million

Dating back to as early as 1324, Ecclesden Manor is one of the oldest private properties in Angmering and has previously featured in Ideal Home Magazine and Country Life, while The Pevsner Architectural Guide regards it as ‘the most important building surviving in the Angmering neighbourhood’. Former owner Sue Holland said: “Ecclesden has always been a very happy house for myself, my late husband Peter and our son James. We’ve enjoyed sharing it with so many of our family, friends and the community – the house has often hosted parties for local groups such as the Worthing Symphony Society, the RNLI, The Rotary Club and the Angmering Twinning Association. It’s a beautiful house and garden but in the end, owners of historic houses are only custodians for a certain period of time – it’s now time to pass on the house and I hope the new owners will enjoy it as much as we have done over the last 25 years.” Richard Heppenstell, director at selling agents Michael Jones & Company, said: “Ecclesden Manor is an outstanding property and one of the biggest properties we’ve sold in the last few years. It’s great to see these types of properties are generating a lot of interest and selling in today’s current property market.” The new custodians are set to move in before Christmas. >>> Lewes Bonfire 2019 - Visitors told to stay away <<<