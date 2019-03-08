International Women’s Day – celebrate at community fair in Haywards Heath

A community fair to celebrate International Women’s Day takes place in Mid Sussex tomorrow (March 9).

The free fair – Women Helping Women – at Ashenground Community Centre in Southdown Close, Haywards Heath, is being held by Mid Sussex Labour

Hilary Schan-Martyn, women’s officer for Mid Sussex Labour, who is organising the event said: “We are delighted to be holding this event to celebrate the impact local women have in our community.

“All Mid Sussex residents are welcome to come along and learn more about what these organisations do and how we can support their work.

“There will be various collections on the day and any donations are very much appreciated.”

Women from a variety of organisations that help support other women locally will be attending the event, which runs from 2pm to 4pm.

These are Haywards Heath Foodbank; Sussex Oakleaf; Safe in Sussex; Red Box Project; WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) and Smalls for All.

There will be a Suffragette themed café, serving tea, coffee and cake.

