Jacob takes title as student of the year

Jacob Myers from Haywards Heath has been named student of the year during a prize giving ceremony at The College of Richard Collyer.

The former Warden Park School pupil was presented with the award by the Horsham-based college’s principle Sally Bromley.

Jacob was thrilled: “It is a great honour to receive the Student of the Year prize. Collyer’s is just brilliant. It’s as simple as that!”

At the annual event, successful students were rewarded for their 2017 achievements at the college.

The event was attended by students, teachers, parents and other members of the Collyer’s community.

Presentation of the awards was made by chair of the governing body, Dr David Skipp; vice chair, Ann Donoghue; chair of trustees, Mr Chris Clementi; and president of the Old Collyerian’s Association, Mr Dave Picknell, James Prentice and Ella Howard. T

he event was organised by Collyer’s Hannah Page and Linda MacLeman.

The college prizes were donated by the College of Richard Collyer and Richard Collyer Lodge, the Collyer’s Association, the Old Collyerian’s Association, Collyer’s Law Department, Chris Clementi, Horsham Twinning Association, Mr C Martin and Mr S Gilham. Music for the evening was provided by Vila Zhang.

Dr David Skipp, new Chair of Governors at Collyer’s from September 2017, told the audience: “I am immensely impressed by the achievements of Collyer’s students in all fields.

“Collyer’s inspires students to learn and develop through high quality teaching, providing learning opportunities through first class facilities and technologies and giving support and guidance. What impresses me most is the promotion of an inclusive culture that values everyone in the college.

“At Collyer’s we share the following collective view: Students first, Staff always, Governors that serve.”