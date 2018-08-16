Jam-pack afternoon of music in Bolney in memory of teen with brain tumour

A new event, Music Against Cancer, promises an afternoon of singing and dancing in memory of a 12 year-old who passed away last weekend.

The charity hope to raise funds at The Eight Bells pub in Bolney on Sunday August, 19, from 3pm, for St Peter and St James Hospice during the day whilst remembering Sunmer Malik.

Singer Tania Rodd from Haywards Health is organising the event.

Ms Rodd said: “Sunmer sadly died at the weekend from a brain tumour, he was well known locally and in the year below my son at school.

“Cancer touches everyone at some point, we can all relate to it. I think music is such a great way of raising funds. Whilst it’s a sad subject you can still have a good time whilst raising money.”

Live bands and acts will come together to unite in the fight against cancer.

The professional signer added: “The aim of the day is to raise crucial funds for local cancer charities who are suffering from funding cuts and are at risk of not being able to carry out the imperative work they do.” The event is being hosted by Samantha Day from Meridian FM and Burgess Hill Radio.

Acts will include Sheila Ballard, Underhound, Hidden Dips and Clare Jarvis.

The charity will be hosting similar events up and down the country throughout the day too.

Daniel Taylor, who appeared in Blood Brothers and The Tommy Cooper Show, set up the charity after his sister was diagnosed with breast cancer and he wanted to do something to show his support.