John celebrates 100th birthday with a dance at Mid Sussex Golf Club

Asking John Creaton what his secret was on making it to 100 years old he replied ‘I wish I knew’.

But his son David, 66, said: “He has married two wonderful women and I think this is the secret to his long life.”

John with his children, David, Lucy and Richard, and sister Mary

The family celebrated his birthday at Mid Sussex Golf Club on Friday, where they enjoyed a three-course meal and music from the Double Duos, who play show music from the 1920s to 1950s. They were surrounded by 90 friends and family.

John, who held a birthday card he received from the Queen with pride, told the Middy: “I am delighted to have made it to 100 years old, it feels great. People don’t believe I am 100, I can walk three kilometres quite easily.”

He was joined by his second wife Joyce, 89. They have been married for 20 years and are ‘still dancing’.

Joyce said: “We will be dancing this evening. We met through a bowls club in the village and have travelled the world together these last 20 years.”

John had four children with his first wife, known as Paddy, who died from cancer. He has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.

His daughter-in-law Louise, 54, wife of David, said: “John is a wonderful man who has had a difficult life, but has risen to many challenges.

“His life has been, like others, with tragedy and joy but he has always been a very outgoing person.”

John, who has lived in Hurstpierpoint for 42 years, was also joined by his last remaining sibling, Mary Vernon, 94.

John and Joyce, his wife of 20 years, dancing at the celebration

His family said him making the milestone could be down to ‘good genes’.

John was born in Kent. He joined the army in the Second World War and became a sergeant. He then joined the Indian Army and was appointed as a major later on.

He has written an autobiography, where he says he has ‘led a full and active life’ and ‘luck has been with him throughout’.