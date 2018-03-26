John’s 100th birthday celebration raises £1,176

John Creaton, from Hurstpierpoint, celebrated his 100th birthday at Mid Sussex Golf Club on February 23.

His friend, Tim Moulds, has since told the Middy that the celebration raised £1,176 for Christian Aid.

John Creaton

He said: “John asked for donations instead of presents. People responded with wonderful generosity, and the total raised was £1,176.

“John has been a generous and loyal supporter of the work of Christian Aid for many years.”

Mr Creaton said: “Christian Aid works with some of the poorest people in the world, in some of the most troubled countries.

“They always work through local partner organisations, staffed and led by local people. So you know that your money is going to people who are part of their local communities.

“That means you can trust Christian Aid, and you know your money is going to do good.”

Christian Aid is the official relief and development agency of 41 British and Irish churches and works to support sustainable development, stop poverty, support civil society and provide disaster relief in South America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia (including the Middle East).