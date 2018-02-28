John’s 24-hour radio show for Sussex charity

Mid Downs Radio presenter John Joyce is to broadcast non-stop to raise money for charity.

Starting at 9pm on Friday, March 9, through to 9pm on the Saturday, John will broadcast from the MDR studios at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

The 24-hour programme, 24 for 24, is to raise money for 24 weeks of counselling provided by the charity Headway East Sussex, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary.

John told the Middy: “This charity is very close to my head having suffered an injury two years ago.”

The charity offers wide ranging rehabilitation and support services for people with acquired brain injuries, their families and carers.

John hopes to raise £1,600. Listeners will be able to phone in and make donations via www.mydonate.bt.com/events/mdrbenefit