Join comic book heroes in town centre for bank holiday fun

It’s time for the heroes of Horsham to unite!

Gobsmack Comics will be joining forces with stores across the world as it takes part in Free Comic Book Day on Saturday May 5.

Costumed characters including the Sussex Ghostbusters and other TV and movie favourites will be taking a break from saving the world as they hang out at the store in Swan Walk shopping centre, handing out free comic books as well as collecting money for the Springboard Project.

Store owner Drew Dewsall said “Free Comic Book Day is a wonderful event that allows us to hand out books to our regular customers but also entice other people who might not have otherwise discovered comics. There is such a wide variety of comics in all manner of subjects and we are sure that no matter what your into there will be a comic that is just for you.

“It is also a wonderful opportunity for the local community to come and join in the fun with the costumers, especially if you fancy dressing up yourselves and if we can raise some money for Springboard at the same time then all the better.”

It all kicks off at 9am and will continue throughout the day.

So far Gobsmack has raised more than £1000 for the Springboard Project through its themed days.