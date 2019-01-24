Join J&M Running Group on 5k race towards better mental health

A Haywards Heath running group has organised a charity race to raise awareness for better mental health.

J&M Running Group is holding an event which coincides with the Parkrun in Clair Park on February 2.

The event has been organised on this date due to ‘Time to Talk’ day is on February 7.

The day is a moment to make time to reflect and talk about mental health.

This event has been organised by Marion Hemsworth and Pauline Sutherland of the running group.

The pair are both Mental Health Champions and have organised this event to raise funds which will be donated to the mental health charity, Mind.

The 5k Parkrun route around Clair Park will be time for those who want.

A spokesman for the Parkrun event said: “You can walk, run, skip, jump or whatever takes you to complete it.

“There will be lots of support and the staff will be with you every step of the way.

“Please don’t be put off by the runners or the title, a 20 minute 5k is the same as an hour 5k.

“There will be tea, coffee and refreshments available to runners after the event.”

Organisers have asked to not bring dogs to the race.

For more information on the event or about Parkrun UK, visit www.parkrun.org.uk