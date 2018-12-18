Just4Children help increase quality of life for two-year-old Burgess Hill girl

A two-year-old girl has started the journey of strengthening her limbs with help from a nation wide children’s charity.

Annabelle Carter from Burgess Hill was diagnosed with cerebral palsy in all four of her limbs, shortly after her first birthday, as a result of complications during birth.

Just4Children is raising money to build on and increase Annabelle’s strength, balance and mobility, which will help a determined and curious little girl play and explore the world more easily like other children.

Annabelle’s mother, Rochelle Carter, said: “As first time parents you watch everything your child does, you encourage them to hit their milestones and brag to your family and friends about how well they are doing.

“Concerns about Annabelle’s development begun when she was still not able to sit without assistance by nine months old and she was doing various things that just seemed ‘different’.”

Annabelle is currently attending regular therapy to help build up her strength, but unfortunately the daily home therapy, the twice weekly conductive education sessions, the once weekly music therapy and the occasional NHS physiotherapy sessions are not enough.

The charity is raising money to help Annabelle through her therapy, and once she is strong enough, this brave little girl can apply to see if she is a candidate for Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy.

This surgery is now becoming more commonly performed on those who have four limb Cerebral Palsy.

The surgery would involve cutting the sensory nerve fibres which are sending incorrect signals to her brain.

If Annabelle is a candidate, the surgery would enable her greater independence later in life as it would remove the spasticity and tightness from Annabelle’s muscles which is something her family already battle with everyday and it will get worse as she grows.

Rochelle said: “Every morning Annabelle is required to do various different stretches to help loosen her muscles and on a daily basis Annabelle does therapy at home which we incorporate into play to make it more manageable and fun for her.

“We are adapting to deal with the ‘different’ life Annabelle is going to live as a result of Cerebral Palsy and as a family, with unconditional love for each other, we will help Annabelle to reach her full potential.”

With the help of Just4Children Annabelle’s parents are hoping to raise £100,000 to help this little girl be able to play with other children and explore the world more easily.

Fort more about Annabelle’s journey visit: www.facebook.com/annabellejasmincarter