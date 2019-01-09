Keep fit in the new year at Age UK’s Cherry Tree Centre in Burgess Hill

Older people looking to keep fit in the new year are invited to attend fitness classes at Age UK’s Cherry Tree Centre in Burgess Hill.

The centre in Fairfield Road, which was saved from closure last year, is now holding a variety of keep fit classes throughout the week.

People are being invited to join a keep fit class at the Cherry Tree Centre in Burgess Hill

Cheryl Denford, centre manager, told the Middy: “At Age UK West Sussex The Cherry Tree activity centre is helping encourage older people to stay active and mobile.

“We have Tai Chi on Mondays at 1.45pm and on Thursdays at 11am, Core Conditioning (a gentle version of pilates and yoga) on Mondays at 11am.

“We also have chairobics (a seated exercise class) on Tuesdays at 11.15am and on Thursdays at 11.45am and Zumba Gold on Fridays at 11.45am.”

Classes cost £2.50 for members and £4.50 for non members.

