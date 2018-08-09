Kiddi Caru Nursery graduation day

Kiddi Caru’s Burgess Hill day nursery celebrated the years achievements of its pre-school class with a graduation ceremony recently.

Families were invited to the occasion and there were 38 pre-school children graduating in all.

They each had their photograph taken as a memento and received a graduation certificate and gift.

As the pre-schoolers at Kiddi Caru are getting ready head off to big school, the staff have been focused on getting the children fully prepared for the transition following their School Readiness Programme.

The programme includes practacing the children’s mathamatic and literacy skill to ensure they ready for the big jump.

Gemma Hicks, nursery manager, said: “Although it’s sad to see our pre-school children leave we feel it is important to remind them about how much they have achieved during their time with us before they go. so hold a graduation ceremony every year.

“It’s lovely for them to have a special graduation event attended by their families and gives them a confidence boost before they embark on their adventures at primary school.”

