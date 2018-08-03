Landmark Horsham pub goes up for sale

A Horsham landmark pub has been put up for sale by owners Hall and Woodhouse.

The Queens Head in Queen Street closed to the public in June last year and the iconic ‘Queens Head’ pub sign was removed from the front of the premises this week.

Owners Hall and Woodhouse were granted planning permission two years ago to demolish and replace a rear extension of the pub, creating three new flats above it, along with four hew homes in New Street.

The pub is currently on the market through estate agents Savills. On its website, it advertises the property as being ‘reavailable due to abortive negotiations.’

It describes the Queens Head as being a ‘prominent public house, arranged over three storeys, plus basement. Of interest to pub and restaurant groups, commercial users, investors.’