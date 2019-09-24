Large response to fire at Sussex property

A fire broke out at a commercial property in Sussex this morning.

Six fire engines were sent to the property in Kensington Gardens, Brighton, at just before 5.30am.

Police and fire crews at the scene

Crews from Preston Circus, Roedean, Hove, Lancing and Shoreham assisted using two Breathing Apparatus and one main jet to put the fire out.

The fire started on the first floor of a commercial building at 5.25am, the fire service said.

Crews remain on scene this morning and residents have been asked to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.