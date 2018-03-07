LATEST: Schoolboy hurt in ‘serious’ village crash

A schoolboy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a road crash in Slinfold, near Horsham, this morning.

Police were called to the scene in The Street, Slinfold, soon after 8am when the 14-year-old boy was involved in a collision with a Nissan Qashqai car.

The Street, Slinfold, where a 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a road crash SUS-180703-130126001

Emergency services, including paramedics and the air ambulance, attended the scene.

The boy was taken by road ambulance to Worthing Hospital where, say police, he is being treated for ‘serious but not life-threatening injuries.’

Police say no-one else was hurt.