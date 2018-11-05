Lewes Bonfire celebrations, collisions, and roadworks: Sussex travel this morning

If you’re travelling around Sussex this morning (November 5), here is a round up of all the traffic news.

The A269 Bexhill Road was still said to be closed both ways today (7am) after a car collided with a power pole at about 9pm last night (November 4)

The A265 at Heathfield High Street is closed both ways due to roadworks – delays are expected on all local diversion routes.

Bus services from Hurst Green to Uckfield via Heathfield are reporting delays between Heathfield Town and Uckfield due to congestion on the diversionary route.

At the A271 at lower Horsebridge there are roadworks with temporary lights – these run until November 23. Delays expected at peak times

The A272 at Piltdown has roadworks with temporary lights continuing until December 14 – delays expected at peak times

While the A272 at Cowfold Road, Bolney, has roadworks with temporary lights which continue until November 16 – delays expected at peak times.

There are restrictions and roadworks on A23 Crawley Avenue at A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout).

• REMINDER: Lewes Bonfire celebrations take place tonight – local road closures are in place from 4.45pm until 2am.

• Parking restrictions are in place from midday.

Read all you need to know here: Lewes Bonfire 2018: the details you need to know