Lewes charity fashion shop receives donations from Dame Vera Lynn's wardrobe

Dame Vera Lynn's clothes have been donated by her family to a Sussex charity.

The singer's dresses and other items of clothing were donated to St Peter and St James Hospice's fashion shop in Lewes.

Alicia Wright, the shop's manager, said: "Dame Vera was an amazing supporter of the St Peter and St James Hospice, living locally and being a life president and patron.

The charity were 'delighted' to find photos in the archives of Dame Vera performing in some of the items donated to them, with a few of these already being sold, raising over £5000.

"Her daughter, Virginia also volunteered with us, so it was a natural fit to donate some of her clothing to us and help raise some much needed funds."

The hospice cares for over 1000 patients, but relies heavily on donations, to raise over 80% of the necessary funds to provide their services.

They hope to raise even more money by selling the rest of Dame Vera's donated clothing at auction.

