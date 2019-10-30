Lewes MP welcomes £1billion deal with mobile industry to abolish rural 'not spots'

Lack of mobile phone signal in our villages will be a thing of the past, MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield has said, as the Government champions a £1billion deal with the mobile phone industry.

The MP has welcomed the £530million proposal from the UK’s mobile network operators for a Shared Rural Network with the potential for it to be matched by £500million investment from the Government.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield

The deal would bring 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the UK by 2025, and would be a huge boost for consumers.

More people in rural 'not spots' such as Ditchling, East Dean, Chailey and Wivelsfield would benefit from the speed and efficiency of services on the go.

Mrs Caulfield said: "Many residents across the rural parts of the Lewes constituency contact me with problems regarding the lack of mobile phone signal.

"This new deal with the UK’s biggest mobile phone networks will greatly improve mobile connectivity in rural areas boosting the economy and allowing more people to work flexibly from home.

"This great news for the villages across the Lewes constituency.”

The deal would be a world-first with EE, O2, Three and Vodafone investing in a network of new and existing phone masts they would all share.

Consumers would be able to rely on their own provider’s network to use their mobile phones wherever they are, Mrs Caulfield said.

It follows Government proposals for an overhaul of planning rules and is part of the Prime Minister’s plan to level up the country with world-class digital infrastructure across the country to make sure homes and businesses are better connected.

"Better 4G connectivity will make flexible working easier, boost regional economic growth and close the digital divide that exists across the country," said Mrs Caulfield.

She added: "The benefits will be felt across all four nations of the UK with the greatest cover."