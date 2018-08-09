‘Life changing event’ for scout leader

Stephen Hudson from Hassocks has been selected to represent the UK as part of a team delivering the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia next summer.

Stephen will work with Scouts from nearly every country in the world to share life skills and deliver this life changing event.

Held only every four years, a World Scout Jamboree is an opportunity young people in Scouting only get once.

The World Scout Jamboree brings together 45,000 Scouts from across the world to experience international cultures and celebrate the Scouting principle: to create a better world.

Stephen Hudson, 31, said: “I’m most looking forward to meeting all the different people. I went to a Jamboree in Denmark, taking 46 Explorers but this is going to be much bigger than that. I’m hoping to be a climbing instructor over there.”