Life-saving equipment installed in Burgess Hill

A new defibrillator has been installed in Burgess Hill.

The life-saving equipment has been prominently placed outside the Worlds End Post Office in Leylands Road thanks to a project between the Burgess Hill District Lions and the Worlds End Residents Association.

Lion president John Rankin with John Battersby from South East Coast Ambulance Service and Gerry Canning, shop owner and chairman of the residents association.

In England, ambulance services attempt resuscitation on approximately 28,000 people each year of whom less than ten per cent survive, SECAmb says.

It says defibrillators can be life-saving in critical situations.

“The sooner a patient in cardiac arrest is treated with good CPR and where appropriate, a shock from a defibrillator, the greater their chance of survival,” said a spokesman.

