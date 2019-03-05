Life-saving equipment installed outside Burgess Hill chemist

Life-saving equipment has been installed outside a Burgess Hill chemist.

Thanks to the hardworking team at the nearby Co-op, the defibrillator has been installed outside Jessica’s Chemist at Sheddingdean Community Centre.

Sam Patel from the chemist is pictured with Co-ops Craig Smith, Vicki Jones and Gina Anderson, and Lions John Gee and Tony Parris. Photo by Steve Robards

The team, in partnership with the Burgess Hill District Lions, raised £700 for the defibrillator after taking part in Color Run Brighton.

Sam Patel from the chemist is pictured with Co-op’s Craig Smith, Vicki Jones and Gina Anderson, and Lions John Gee and Tony Parris.

Tony said: “Oh what a team that works at the Co-op at Sheddingdean Community Centre in Burgess Hill.

"They ran the Color Run in Brighton and get sponsorship from the community – Gina, Vicki, and Craig raised the majority of the money and achieved their goal last year raising £700.

Photo by Steve Robards

"The Color Run is a five kilometre event in which thousands of participants or 'color runners', take part at each kilometre the runners are doused in different colours from head to toe.

"On Wednesday, February 27, outside Jessica’s Chemist, who kindly agree to it being installed on their property, the defibrillator was commissioned."

READ MORE: Mid Sussex skills and apprenticeships event – speakers announced

Mid Sussex Blue Badge fraudster handed fine and criminal record

Man ‘shaken’ after laptop and bag stolen in Hassocks