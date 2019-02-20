Life saving equipment unveiled outside Hassocks social club

A sports club in Hassocks have unveiled a newly installed defibrillator.

Keymer & Hassocks Sports & Social Club, in Adastra Park revealed its latest addition to its first aid arsenal last Wednesday.

Defibrillator unveiling at Keymer and Hassocks Sports Social Club.'Bill Hatton (Hassocks parish councillor), John Gee (President Burgess Hill district Lions), David Price (Chairman of Keymer and Hassocks Sports Social Club), Russell Spencer (Community First Responder), Derek Jenner (President of Keymer and Hassocks Sports Social Club). Pic Steve Robards SR1903846 SUS-190213-165941001

Chairman, David Price said: “We are keen to play our part in improving life in the village and we can’t think of a better way than potentially saving someone’s life.”

David felt that the club was a great location in Adastra Park to place the defibrillator, with many people using the park itself daily, while we are a couple of minutes.

The new piece of equipment which was funded by the Burgess Hill Lions and the Rotarians, is situated on an outside wall facing out on to the park so that it can be used 24 hours a day by all of the club’s fellow villagers.

The club, which raises substantial funds for charities and local sport every year, was prompted to install the defibrillator partly by a late-member, Dan Erssler, who brought the idea forward after losing his brother suddenly.

In addition the committee members were anxious to fund something that can be of use by everyone in Hassocks.

Mr Price added: “We’re ever so grateful to Burgess Hill Lions and the Rotary Clubs for their help in this.”

David expressed how invaluable the groups were in helping the club achieve its aim: “The Lions not only came up with half of the money themselves but their officer Tony Parris brought loads of experience of how to organise and manage the installation.”