Lifetime of work is recognised for greyhound carer

Bolney resident Jenny Bunting has been recognised for her commitment and contribution to greyhound welfare at the prestigious National Ceva Animal Welfare Awards.

Having been nominated for an award by a fellow volunteer at, Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust, judges were so impressed by Jenny’s voluntary work with greyhounds they created a Lifetime Achievement Award to honour her.

Jenny said: “I was very surprised to have been given this award, it rather came out of the blue.”

The animal lover continues to volunteer working to find homes for greyhounds as pets once their racing careers are over acting as a Trustee for the charity.

Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust chairman, Susan Clark said: “We are extremely lucky to have been able to develop a fantastic team with decades of specialist greyhound knowledge between them, each of whom is hugely dedicated and passionate about our work.”

This year sees the Trust celebrate its 40th anniversary, and the return of the charity’s popular all breed dog show being held at Hove Greyhound Stadium on Nevill Road on May 7.

Further details of Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust, can be found at www.retiredgreyhounds.info/.