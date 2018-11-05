Lindfield Bonfire Night 2018 – here’s everything you need to know

This year’s Lindfield Bonfire Night will end with a grand firework display.

The celebrations kick off at 6.30pm tonight (November 5), with a fancy dress competition at King Edward Hall, followed by a torch light procession around the village at 7.30pm.

Bonfire night celebrations in Lindfield last year

At 8.15pm, on the Common, the reading of the Bonfire Prayer and lighting of the bonfire will take place, before ending the evening with a grand firework display at 8.30pm. The event is expected to finish at 9pm.

All timings are approximate and each event subject to weather conditions, Lindfield Bonfire Society has said.

There will be a street collection on the night, in aid of children’s charities, including Chestnut Tree House, Court Meadow Riding for Disabled Association group and Kangaroos.

Mark Tampion-Lacey, secretary of the bonfire society, said: “As always we really look forward to seeing you all on the night, but please do not bring sparklers, fireworks or bangers into the village or onto the Common as it is dangerous and against the law (yes, even the sparklers!).

“Lindfield Bonfire Society operate a strict no fireworks policy outside of our display. The discharging of rookies, bangers or other fireworks is not permitted before the procession, during it or in the public viewing areas.

“Please do not bring pets to our night. For public safety no drones are allowed at our event. Anyone found operating one will be reported to the police. Please be considerate to local residents before, during and after our event.”

Road closures

Roads closures to vehicles will be in operation in the village between 6.30pm until 9.30pm, the bonfire society has said.

The High Street and Black Hill will be closed for the entire evening.

Roads affected by closures to vehicles are:

- The High Street from Black Hill up to junction with Hickmans Lane.

- Lewes Road to the High Street from the junction of Eastern Road

– Traffic will then be diverted along Hickmans Lane while the High Street is closed (approx. times 18:30 – 19:30 and 20:00 – 21:30).

- Hickmans Lane will close for the procession and re-open once this has moved onto Lindfield Common (approx times 19:30 – 20:00).

- While Hickmans Lane is closed there will be no entry onto it from Denman’s Lane, Brookway, Finches Park Road, The Welkin, Compton Road, Shenstone and Sunte Avenue.

– Traffic will be diverted via Eastern Road, Luxford Road, Newton Road and Dukes Road due to the closure of Lewes Road.

- There will be no entry onto Lewes Road from Chaloner Road.

- There will be no access to the High Street from Backwards Lane.

The bonfire society recommends people travelling south towards Lindfield from Ardingly to go via College Road (Ardingly) to avoid Lindfield, and those travelling north from Haywards Heath towards Ardingly, to use Summerhill Lane to avoid Lindfield.

Parking

People who live locally are advised to walk to the event as parking is very restricted within the village.

Vehicle access to the event will be affected by road closures during the night. If coming by car, people are advised to park in Haywards Heath or on the outskirts of the village and walk to the event.

When deciding where to park, people are advised to avoid the procession route

They are also advised to consider access for local residents and the emergency services

After the event, people are being reminded that it will take time to leave the village as the crowds disperse. They are advised to drive carefully as the crowd will be using both the pavements and road.

Disabled Visitors

A small viewing area and car parking is available for disabled visitors at the top common car park just off Backwoods Lane, the bonfire society said. People who wish to park here are advised to contact the bonfire society ahead of the event, so it can discuss further accessibility to the village and the viewing site.

First Aid

Event Medic Services will be in attendance on the night. Their post will be in the Bowls Club car park at the top of the Common. They will also have mobile patrols throughout the evening and be walking in the procession.

Lost Children

The lost children post is in the King Edward Hall and manned throughout the evening.