Lindfield butchers prepares for the Christmas chaos

On Boxing Day you will find butcher John Cottenham shooting on the South Downs and enjoying a Harveys with his family as he recovers from the Christmas chaos.

“This is when I get to escape and let go of the cabin fever,” he said.

John Cottenham at the Christmas event on Saturday, December 2. Picture: Steve Robards

“It is a yearly tradition, I shoot on the downs and go back to a friend’s house, have a walk and a Harveys and eat left overs, you can’t beat it. It is my favourite day.”

The 52-year-old who runs Cottenham’s craft butchers in Lindfield with his wife Sally, 45, is working seven days a week during December to cope with the volume of festive orders, which he says is a ‘nice problem to have’.

“We didn’t realise how busy we were going to be last year so we are more prepared this year,” he said.

“I am ready for the chaos. I have a great team and they roll their sleeves up exactly the same as me – a great team is a happy team.

“We are going to be very busy, we had queues up to the church last year.”

The couple, who live in Station Road, Plumpton, have a seven-year-old son, Ollie.

John has ten year’s experience in butchering and keen horse rider Sally is a veterinary surgeon in Ringmer.

Sally deals with administration and social media and John deals with the production of the business.

“Sally is an unsung hero – behind every good man is a great lady,” said John.

The couple are great outdoor-lovers and come from a farming and country environment.

John started butchering in traditional shops in Burgess Hill and Forest Row.

In his spare time he goes shooting and deer stalking and said he has always had a ‘fascination with the animals’.

“I have been shooting and deer stalking for more than 20 years, I have always lived a country-based lifestyle and I am fortunate that this goes very well with my job,” he said.

“I am able to select animals that are going to be good for the shop. I know the age, what size, condition and where it comes from.”

John and Sally took over the butcher’s in High Street, Lindfield, in May 2016, previously called Glyn Thomas and Son Ltd.

They retained the name for a short time before changing it to Cottenham’s.

“I didn’t want to do this straight away – I wanted to gradually introduce my name to the business,” said John.

He said they have received a great response since taking over the shop, which is down to the ‘lovely community’ in Lindfield.

“We have been really busy since we have taken over and the changes have been really welcomed and we have had really good feedback,” he said.

“It has come as a bit of a shock and we have seen huge growth in the business. We wanted it to be a traditional butcher’s but with a modern approach and we started buying from farms across the South Downs.

“This is really important to us as customers want to know where the meat has come from, so I want to give my customers what they want and it is good for the farms.

“The farms are producing exactly what we want. And it is really nice to do it this way, it builds relationships up with them.

“All the animals are outside and come from a good place which is what we care about. Our meat isn’t the cheapest product around but there is a reason for that.

“Chicken is double in age, which means they have been moving around for longer, creating a greater taste. The deals found in supermarkets on meat, you can often ask why.

“Our experience and knowledge and quality of product makes us stand out, we can offer all the old fashioned cuts of meat which seem to have disappeared.

“I get great satisfaction handling a quality product and working with farmers, managing the meat and producing it and training people.

“It is a really lovely community in Lindfield and a hugely popular area to live in and that brings in a lot of foodie people which is really nice.

“We have a variety of customers and regular customers, we know people by their first name – we make an effort to know this.”

The butchers put on a Christmas event on Saturday, December 2, as a chance to get to know the community more.

The aim of the event was to take the stress out of Christmas.

John said: “Hundreds came along and we helped people with their festive food needs and we had mulled wine, sausage rolls and gave out jute canvas bags to guests.

“We were really happy about the response, you never know how these things are going to go.

“We gave tips and cooking suggestions and it was a chance for people to come down who didn’t necessarily know we were here or what we offered.

“We try to get involved with the community as much as we can and take part in fundraising events with organisations such as schools. We feel it is nice to do this – to give something back to the community.

“We want to be seen as friendly and welcoming to people, offering them a good product and we want people to walk out thinking ‘wow I am really looking forward to eating that and they were really nice in there’.

“We are also trying to reach out to the younger generation as I think butchers can be seen as quite a manly thing and perhaps young people, especially women, are intimidated to come in.

“We have young ladies working here which is nice and this softens things, we don’t want it to be intimidating for women or young people to come in. We want them to have a shopping experience here.”

There are five members of staff currently at the butcher’s who are of various ages. The youngest being 23, going up to people in their 40s.

This Christmas the shop will be offering a variety of meats, from free range turkeys – bronze, black, or white, to aged beef, free range pork, dry-cured gammon, free range geese, pheasants, venison and cooked hams.

John said orders are coming in ‘thick and fast’.

The family-run butcher’s will also be offering top tips in how to use leftover meat in the best way, instead of throwing it away.

“We try to help people with ideas on how to use the meat again, such as a Turkey curry,” said John.

John, who has a number of qualifications, plans on completing more butchery courses in the future.

“I need to do these courses because of the demand and I must keep up with what people want,” he said.

To find out more about Cottenham’s visit www.cottenhams.com.