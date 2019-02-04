Lindfield church opens doors after year long closure

A Lindfield church opened their doors for the first time since being closed for major refurbishment over a year ago.

Clergy and congregation celebrated their return to All Saints Church on Sunday after nearly a year away while the church underwent a major refurbishment.

Vicar James Clarke said: “After so many years of planning and preparation for this project I am thrilled to be able to finally reveal the revitalised building, and we look forward to it being used by the whole village community.”

The interior of the village church at the top of the high street has now been transformed into an open and inspiring space to serve the whole community.

Work has included new flooring, lighting and sound system and underfloor heating. The earlier removal of the pews means that there is now a flexible space to host a variety of events as well as church services.

To mark the completion of the work the church is hosting ‘Come and See’ – a week of special events from February 3-10.

The Bishop of Lewes, Richard Jackson, former curate at All Saints, will preach at services on Sunday, February 3 and a special service of Choral Evensong with Mark Sowerby,

Bishop of Horsham will take place at 3.30pm that day.

During the week events will include an organ recital, an evening of comedy with Paul Kerensa and a concert by Royal wedding soloist Elin Manahan Thomas and Glyndebourne favourite Robert Davies.

The week culminates on Sunday, February 10 with another former All Saints’ curate, Nick Dill, Bishop of Bermuda, preaching at all services.

The building will be open to visit between 9.00am–5.00pm during the week when there will be a floral display and an exhibition of church history.

All of the events throughout the week are free to attend apart from the comedy evening and concert which are ticketed.

Full details are available on the church website: www.allsaintslindfield.org/comeandsee