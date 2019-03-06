Lindfield High Street reopens after ‘essential’ road resurfacing

Lindfield High Street has reopened following ‘essential’ resurfacing work.

West Sussex County Council said the long-lasting replacement road will be ‘strong, quieter, and less vulnerable to potholes and the need for frequent and disruptive small repairs’.

Lindfield High Street after the resurfacing work

The road reopened on Friday, March 1, a council spokesman confirmed.

The spokesman said: “The essential road resurfacing work in Lindfield High Street was completed on time and the road fully re-opened on Friday, March 1.

“Every effort was made to try to reduce inconvenience for residents, with shops and businesses able to remain open throughout the work.

“We would like to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation.

“The long-lasting replacement will be strong, quieter and less vulnerable to potholes and the need for frequent and disruptive small repairs.”

When the county council announced the road closure, small businesses in the village expressed their concerns over the ‘already suffering’ High Street.

