Lindfield Swoove instructor supports autism well-being centre

A Lindfield fitness instructor used her talents to raise funds for an autism well-being centre.

Esther Featherstone, is a fitness instructor who loves to sing and dance but she’s also passionate about helping good causes.

Esther Featherstone (centre) and Early Action for Autism's Leila Stayton-Dyke (left) and Clare Page (right)

The latest group to benefit from Esther’s fund-raising is Early Action for Autism, based at The Yews community centre in Haywards Heath which provides applied behaviour analysis for children with autism, whilst also support for their families.

The staff at the centre run consultancy programmes for parents of children with autism and education professionals who have children with autism in their classes.

The centre also provides supervised training for people who work alongside children with autism.

Through her love of singing and dancing Esther, started Swoove Fitness as she’s keen to encourage others to do the same. Esther raised £200 for the centre through a special Swoove class, and she has present the staff with a cheque.

Leila Stayton-Dyke of Early Action for Autism said: “This is a fantastic gift. We’re very grateful to Esther and her fellow Swoovers.

“We’ll use the money to create a sensory wall to help develop and engage the children’s senses, and to buy some resources to teach literacy and numeracy skills.”

For more information visitthe centre’s website: www.earlyactionforautism.co.uk