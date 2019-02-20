Linfield artist in line to win £20k after reaching final stages of national competition

A West Sussex artist has been shortlisted for national art prize worth £20,000.

Linfield-based Brett Hudson has been shortlisted for this year’s prestigious Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize, with his work of the London Skyline.

Brett Hudson's submitted work, London Skyline

Brett said: “This is the first competition I have entered, and when I heard I had been shortlisted it was amazing.”

Mr Hudson is amongst the 81 shortlisted artist out of the 1,191 who entered this year’s competition.

The eventual winners will be selected and announced on March 5 at an evening event at the Mall Galleries in London.

“The whole experience has been fantastic and hopefully this will give me an opportunity to talk to galleries,” he added.

Ian Rowley, chairman of the organising committee, said: “This year, we’ve been bowled over by the quality of the entries.

“There’s a tremendous diversity to the works combined with some very bold approaches and techniques.”

The Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize for representational art – art that seeks to capture the real world – offers total prize money of £20,000 for the winner.

The competition is open to any artist, professional or amateur, resident in the UK and painting or drawing works of representational art, over the age of 18. The competition aims to promote and support fresh new talent.

Created in 2005 by The Worshipful Company of Painter-Stainers and The Lynn Foundation, the open competition continues to champion the skill of representational painting.

The exhibition aims to reflect the breadth of approaches and materials from across the artistic spectrum.

For further details on the competition visit: www.lynnpainterstainersprize.org.uk