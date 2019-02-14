Lion’s Club brings back swimarathon in aid of Headway fundraising

The Haywards Heath Lion’s Club’s Swimarathon is back for another year.

Now in its 36th year, the event is an annual charity fundraising event and will be held at the Dolphin Leisure Centre on Friday, April 19.

The Lion members visting Headway

Teams of six swimmers are invited to swim in a 55-minute-long relay to raise money for a good cause of their own choice and for the Lions’ selected cause.

This year, the Lions have chosen Headway East Sussex, the Newick-based charity which helps people, families and carers rebuild their lives after brain injury.

Claire Benson, director of rehabilitation and reablement, said: “It costs around £2,800 per day to run our day centre in Newick which provides rehabilitation and reablement programmes, as well as a variety of advice, counselling and outreach support services.”

In East Sussex, there are 3,000 new hospital admissions each year for brain injury and Headway East Sussex receives more than 150 new enquiries per year.

Injuries to the brain are typically caused by strokes, tumours, accidents through sport or in the work place, road traffic accidents or by assault.

“It costs us £375 per week to provide a trained Support Worker and the money raised from the Lions Swimarathon will go directly towards supporting more clients,” Claire added.

“The charity must raise £100,000 per year and without the support of the local community, Headway East Sussex could not continue and around 200 people would not get the help and support they need.”

To enter the Swimarathon, visit their website: www.hhlionsswim.co.uk

For further information about Headway East Sussex visit: www.headwayeastsussex.org.uk or call: 01825 724323