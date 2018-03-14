Lions join hundreds at Buckingham Palace for 100th anniversary

“Lions clubs have touched millions of lives of people that needed us.”

These were the words of Lion Phil Nathan MBE, who joined hundreds of volunteers on Wednesday, February 28, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Lions Clubs International at Buckingham Palace in London.

Among those volunteers were members of Burgess Hill District Lions Club.

President of the club John Carter said: “Well what a wonderful, memorable evening us Lions spent at Buckingham Palace, despite the weather doing it’s worst.

“At the reception we were able to meet and talk to fellow Lions before Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex came down to meet us.

“She spoke very eloquently about Lions International before mingling with us. What a charming lady she was, listening with great interest, and talking with great knowledge. It was an evening which will live in the memory forever.”

The Lions’ patron, HRH, The Countess of Wessex G.C.V.O. hosted the reception at the palace to help Lions clubs mark the anniversary.

Mr Nathan, chairman of the centenary celebrations, said: “Let me begin by saying that during our first century of service, Lions clubs have touched millions of lives of people that needed us.

“A hundred years of service to the community is a remarkable achievement, made possible by the selfless actions of many thousands of individual men and women, each of whom has sought to make ‘their’ community a better place.

“As we enter our second century, the cry for help from those in need will most certainly become louder and we as volunteers are ready to show as Lions, we care.”

To find out more about Lions clubs, visit www.lionsclubs.co/Public