Lions pay tribute to ‘guiding light’ and active member Bill

Burgess Hill District Lions Club is very sad to announce the passing of Lion Brian Thomas (aka Bill) Moore.

Bill was born on January 20, 1943, in Surrey.

He and his family moved to live in Hurstpierpoint in the early 1980s and on the August 1, 1989, Bill joined the Burgess Hill District Lions Club.

It didn’t take long for Bill to settle in and he soon made friends with an active group of existing Lions who were all in their 40s.

Bill retired from his management role with British Gas at the age of 50 which allowed him to spend lots of time to run the family bed and breakfast business, play golf, and organise many Lions events that included quizzes, concerts and dances.

During his 28 years with Burgess Hill District Lions Club he served very actively on the fundraising committee and the summer festival and bike ride committee.

He also served as the club’s health and safety officer for more than ten years.

He became the club’s president in 1993-94 and in March 2016, he accepted privileged membership.

It was in 2014 that Bill was diagnosed with cancer and this is when he started his big fight against the disease which eventually got the better of him on May 10.

Bill and his wife Joan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

His passing leaves Joan, his two daughters and four young grandchildren without their guiding light, that was our friend Bill. Our thoughts are with them all.