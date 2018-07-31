Live music event at Burgess Hill Rugby Club a ‘huge success’

A live music event to raise money for Classrooms for Kenya was held at Burgess Hill Rugby Club on Friday, July 27, and was a huge success!

The event was organised and hosted by Jack Woodford, a 17-year-old student at Christ’s Hospital School in Horsham.

Jack Woodford, 17, who organised the event

It raised a whopping £1,136, which will go towards building permanent classrooms between different schools in western Kenya, where Jack plans to visit next year to help build them.

The charity Classrooms for Kenya was established in 2006 by teachers and students at The Weald School in West Sussex.

After visiting the country, it was shocked by the standard of the buildings many children were learning in.

These buildings were commonly made from mud and were expected to collapse within a few years of construction.

Jack's little sister Emily, aged eight, running a 'Guess how many sweets are in the jar' competition

Jack, a former student of the Burgess Hill Academy, is now almost half way to his target of £2,500.

He said: “It’s so easy to take for granted the things that we’re so lucky to have. When I look at the incredible opportunities I’ve been given, and the education I have, it’s amazing that there are people in the world who don’t even have a building to go to school in.

“I have the chance to make a difference in other children’s lives. To be able to give something back means a lot to me.”

Local singers and entertainers generously donated their time to perform at the event, and other local businesses kindly donated prizes for a raffle.

Jack added: “I’m overwhelmed at the support I’ve had from local businesses. We had three acts singing on the night, a professional disco, and the raffle prizes were insane! I’m so grateful to everyone for their help!”

Jack’s mother, Kirsty Durkan, performed at the event as part of singing duo, Eclectic.

She said: “It’s not easy to organise an event like this, particularly when you’re only 17. It’s a pleasure to help him to raise money for such a great cause and I’m so proud of all he’s achieved so far.”

Alongside Eclectic, there was music from Tania Rodd and Claire Jarvis, plus a disco from Alycat Discos.

Raffle prizes included a trampoline session, a haircut, a craft workshop and a hamper of sparkling wine and chocolate.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jack-woodford.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jack-woodford.

