There is lots to see and do in Haywards Heath over the next few months, Haywards Heath Town Council has said.

People can keep up to date with events going on in the town by checking out the events calendar on the town council’s website.

Visit: https://haywardsheath.gov.uk/Events-Calendar.aspx.

There are a variety of events on the calendar including music events, business events, family events, memory cafes, community events and more.

People can also keep up to date with what is going on by following the town council’s Facebook and Twitter pages: @haywardsheathtowncouncil and @HHTCNews.

A spokesman for the town council told the Middy: “There are so many things to do including events from the Bluebell Railway, Clair Hall, It’s Magic Music Festival, Bentswood Community Fun Day, Nature Nurture Sussex and Natural Trust events.

“Plus don’t forget our free family Town Day on Saturday, September 8.”

The town council is looking for a range of local food vendors to attend the Town Day next month.

People who are interested and wish for more information can contact Fatima Mirza, community liaison officer at the town council, on 01444 455694.

The event is being held to tie in with the anniversaries Haywards Heath is celebrating this year.

