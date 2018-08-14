‘Loyal and dedicated staff’ recognised at Burgess Hill Town Council

Burgess Hill mayor councillor Chris Cherry thanked and congratulated Judy Pointing, the council’s community development manager, on serving the community and Burgess Hill Town Council for 20 years.

Pictured with her are other members of staff with long service; Sarah Hughes (15 years), Liz Clark (19 years), councillor Pru Moore, leader of the town council, and Graham Fairburn (15 years).

Mrs Cherry said that ‘loyal and dedicated staff formed the backbone of the council and contributed greatly to its success’.

