LVS Hassocks students enjoy insightful visits to waste management plants

A group of Hassocks students stepped out of the classroom to learn more about recycling.

LVS Hassocks students visited two waste management sites, as part of their drop down day last Tuesday, which takes them off of timetable.

LVS Hassocks students at the Veolia facility in Newhaven

LVS Hassocks’ director of special education needs, Sarah Sherwood said: “Our drop down days always really inspire and engage students to learn from and experience important topics, and our recycling and sustainability day lived up to that.”

The group who visited both the Biffa waste management facility in Horsham, where 75 per cent of waste is recovered for recycling, and the Veolia Newhaven Energy Recovery Facility where rubbish unsuitable for recycling is turned into electricity.

A talk by West Sussex Waste Partnership’s waste prevention advisor Colin McFarlin helped drive the message home that there is more everyone can do to collectively help the local environment.

The Sea Life Brighton Centre was the destination for another group of LVS Hassocks students, who found out more about the serious impact plastic waste is having on the marine environment.

Teacher Andy Barbour helps an LVS Hassocks student to make an inventive musical instrument

Sarah added: “The trips out, as well as being excellent real world learning events, also gave students the opportunity to become more at ease in busy, public environments.

“The sustained engagement and smiles on students’ faces at school demonstrated how relevant and applicable the sessions chosen by staff were for them.”

The sessions held in school included a guest visitor in Carrie Cort who founded Sussex Green Living, an environmental awareness and education initiative aiming to encourage families to live greener lives.

Other highly interactive sessions at the school were arranged to engage students with the subject of recycling and sustainability included making their own soap, cooking with leftovers, recycled fashion and even turning vegetables in to musical instruments.

Hassocks students learn about avoiding plastic use by making their own soap