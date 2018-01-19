M23 weekend closure postponed

A planned closure of the M23 this weekend has been postponed.

The motorway was scheduled to be shut northbound between junctions 9 (Gatwick Airport) and 10 (Crawley) from this evening (Friday January 19) until Monday (January 22).

Highways England said due to heavy rain forecast throughout the weekend it had been forced to postpone the works and the carriageways will be open as normal.

Peter Phillips, Highways England south coast route sponsor, said: “We’ve had to postpone this weekend’s closure on the M23 near Gatwick Airport due to the heavy rain which has been forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

“This would mean that any new surfacing laid down would not be able to set, meaning it wouldn’t be possible to paint new lines on the carriageway. The work will continue next weekend.”

The works would have seen a 1.3km stretch of the carriageway strengthened to prepare the road for the upcoming smart motorway improvements.

A further weekend closure will now take place between Friday 23 and Monday 26 March, to complete the resurfacing.

The next closure will be from 10pm on Friday January 26 until 4am on Monday January 29.