M27 will be closed with 60-mile diversion for major roadworks

West Sussex drivers heading west out of the county will face major roadworks on the M27 later this year.

Motorists will again face a 60-mile diversion as work to replace bridges continues in the coming months.

The motorway was shut between Friday, September 28, and Sunday, September 30, last year.

Highways England will be continuing the roadworks on the M27 between Junction 3 and Junction 5 in June.

Here’s what you need to know:

Why is the M27 being closed?

The motorway is being closed in both directions between Junction 3 and Junction 5 while Highways England replace two bridges over the carriageway.

The current bridges are said to be ‘unable to move as originally designed’ and are nearing the end of their lives – with cracks appearing in the concrete beams.

The 40-year-old bridge is nearing the end of its life and is in need of replacement.

The only safe way to do this is to close the motorway while this takes place.

The Romsey Road Bridge is well used and carries tens of thousands of vehicles daily.

The bridge is actually made up of two individual bridges, both will be closed for three full weekends while the existing bridge is demolished and a new one installed.

The replacement bridge has a different design and will have a lifespan of 120 years.

When will the M27 be closed?

The next multi-day closure of the motorway in Hampshire will take place in June.

It will be closed from on 10pm Friday 28 June to 5am Sunday 30 June - for the installation of the new bridge.

Further closures will then be in place in October of this year.

During the work, the M27 will be closed in both directions between junctions 3 and 4, and the A3057 Romsey Road over the bridge will also be closed.

When the A3057 reopens on Monday morning, there will be a single lane over the bridge, which will be traffic light controlled.