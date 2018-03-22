Machete-wielding robbers target village Co-Op

Three staff at a village Co-Op were tied up and threatened with a machete when two men staged a closing-time robbery at the store last night.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the robbery which happened just after 10pm at the Co-Op in Cowfold.

A police spokesman said: “At around 10pm the store had closed and the door was locked, but at around 10.05pm, one member of staff was confronted by two men. The other two members of staff, who were cashing up, were threatened with a machete and all three were tied up.

“Cash was taken and the two men left.”

Detective Inspector Jon Robeson added: “Thankfully none of the staff were hurt, although extremely shaken by what happened.

“They have given us descriptions of the men involved. One of the suspects was black, of a large build, around 6’ and wearing a balaclava covering his face.

“He was wearing all black and black gloves and spoke with a southern accent. The second suspect was also black but smaller, around 5’ 4” with grey sideburns, also wearing all black.

“We are appealing to anyone in Cowfold on Wednesday who might have seen anything suspicious please contact us with any information, however small.”

Reports can be made online quoting serial 1376 of 21/03.