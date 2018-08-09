Made in Chelsea’s Ollie Locke picks Hastings woman as ‘best dressed’ at Hickstead Ladies’ Day

Hickstead Ladies’ Day gives women the chance to dress up glamorous and be in with the chance of winning some fabulous prizes.

And this year Hastings-based Bethany Gayle whipped up a fashion storm as she was picked out as the Best Dressed Guest by Ollie Locke, who stars on Made In Chelsea.

Ollie Locke with Bethany Gayle and other winners at the event

She won a stay in the Alexander House Hotel and Utopia Spa with dinner, champagne afternoon tea, a spa treatment, and a magnum of Ayala Champagne.

She was wearing a blue dress from Chi Chi London, matched with an elegant fascinator.

The annual event takes place on the Saturday of the BHS Royal International Horse Show (July 25-29).

Located on a raised platform with one of the best views of the international arena, the al fresco enclosure provides a relaxing place to spend the day sat back with a drink and a bite to eat, while watching the best in equestrian competition ride past at an arm’s length away.

Bethany Gayle receiving her prizes from Ollie Locke

