Major £15m expansion for West Sussex garden centre

A village garden centre is to undergo a £15 million expansion that will create 70 new jobs.

Garden centre chain Haskins aims to complete its revamp at Snowhill in Copthorne in spring 2020.

Haskins, which bought the Snowhill site in 2003, says the redevelopment is needed because of a number of ageing buildings on the site.

Haskins chief executive Julian Winfield said: “We have worked closely with the local authority and our neighbours over a number of years to achieve the permission to develop the site.

“We are absolutely delighted to be on track with the £15m redevelopment programme. Whilst it is a long-term investment, we’re confident that it will secure the garden centre for our customers for many years and be a good investment for our business.”

The redevelopment will mean all goods and services will be located in one contemporary building. There will be a revamped customer restaurant and an outdoor terrace to seat 440. The restaurant will provide customers a wider range of meals, snacks and drinks, say Haskins.

Other improvements will include a new large covered outdoor sales area, as well as a revamped car park with 346 parking spaces.

The garden centre will continue trading as normal until the end of 2018 and then a temporary centre will open on site on Friday March 1 2019. The main centre will re-open for business in spring 2020.

The developers are currently in the first phase, creating the new car park and entrance and establishing a temporary centre to continue trading.