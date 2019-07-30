Major retailer closes Crawley store

A national chain with more 800 stores has closed the doors of its Crawley branch for the last time.

The County Oak Argos store has closed with a new branch in West Green Sainsbury’s replacing it.

The County Oak Argos store, picture by Google Street View

An Argos spokeswoman said: “Our Argos County Oak store has now closed and customers can continue to shop with us at our nearby West Green store in Sainsbury’s.”

The West Green branch, which opened on Friday July 26, created 20 jobs.

The store has a Pay@Browse area, using tablets to bring a checkout free experience to customers, with Argos staff on hand to help.

Martin Cawdry, Sainsbury’s West Green store manager said of the opening: “We are thrilled to welcome the Argos team and even more fantastic colleagues to our store in Crawley.”