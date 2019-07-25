Major retailer to open new self-service Crawley store

A national retailer is to open a new store in Crawley creating 20 jobs.

Sainsbury’s has announced an Argos store is to open its doors for the first time in its West Green supermarket tomorrow (July 26).

SUS-190219-121821001

The branch will have a Pay@Browse area, using tablets to bring a checkout free experience to customers, with Argos staff on hand to help.

Martin Cawdry, Sainsbury’s West Green store manager said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Argos team and even more fantastic colleagues to our store in Crawley.

“The opening is great news for our customers, who are always looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop.”

The new store will allow customers to order thousands of items for in store pick up and also collect online orders.

Argos also offers same day collection and home delivery in as little as four hours.