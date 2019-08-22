Major supermarket to close ‘unviable’ Crawley town centre store

A supermarket chain with nearly 500 stores in the UK is to close its Crawley branch.

Morrisons is proposing to close its store on the High Street, a spokeswoman for the firm said.

Morrisons in Crawley is set to close. Photo courtesy of Google Street View

The supermarket giant said the Crawley store was ‘currently unviable’.

She added: “As we continue to focus on building a broader, stronger Morrisons we are constantly reviewing opportunities for new stores and the performance of our existing estate.

“[We are] today, regrettably, proposing to close our Crawley store.”

But Morrisons is planning to invest in four new stores this year, according to the spokeswoman.

She said: “We will now be going through a consultation process at the store and will be discussing how to reduce redundancies and, where possible, redeploy our highly valued colleagues within the business.”

