Major supermarket to close ‘unviable’ Crawley town centre store

A supermarket chain with nearly 500 stores in the UK is to close its Crawley branch.

Morrisons is proposing to close its store on the High Street, a spokeswoman for the firm said.

Morrisons in Crawley is set to close. Photo courtesy of Google Street View

Morrisons in Crawley is set to close. Photo courtesy of Google Street View

The supermarket giant said the Crawley store was ‘currently unviable’.

She added: “As we continue to focus on building a broader, stronger Morrisons we are constantly reviewing opportunities for new stores and the performance of our existing estate.

“[We are] today, regrettably, proposing to close our Crawley store.”

But Morrisons is planning to invest in four new stores this year, according to the spokeswoman.

She said: “We will now be going through a consultation process at the store and will be discussing how to reduce redundancies and, where possible, redeploy our highly valued colleagues within the business.”

Read more: Horsham, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill August bank holiday supermarket opening hours: your guide for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, Waitrose, and Co-op

Read more: Twenty-nine shotguns surrendered to Sussex Police

Read more: Police speak out after man dies in incident near Horsham