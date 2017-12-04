Major town centre store to close

A major national retailer in Crawley town centre is to shut up shop in January.

Specialist parent and baby store Mothercare is to close on January 6 after being sited in Haslett Avenue in the town for decades.

A Mothercare spokesperson said: “Mothercare Crawley will close on Saturday January 6 2018. We will be emailing our customers in the local area to advise of the changes and provide details of their nearest store.

“We greatly value all our customers in the area and would like to thank them for their continued loyalty and support for Mothercare.

“Whilst we regret the closure of the store, it is part of a larger transformation plan for our business.”